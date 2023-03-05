Otzma Yehudit MK punished by Ethics Committee for Knesset behavior

Otzma Yehudit MK Almog Cohen is barred from speaking in the Knesset plenum and its committees for five days, the Israeli parliament's Ethics Committee ruled on Sunday.

An appeal was filed to the Knesset committee after Cohen published a live broadcast from the Knesset plenum over social media, in which he called insulting remarks toward members of the Knesset from the opposition.

As part of Cohen's punishment, he will be unable to submit new bills to the Knesset until the end of the Knesset's current winter session.