Taiwan warns of China military's 'sudden entry' close to island

However, Taiwan has not yet reported any incident of Chinese forces entering its contiguous zone.

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 6, 2023 07:04

Updated: MARCH 6, 2023 07:26
A military personnel speaks on his walkie-talkie before a military helicopter from Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force during the China Helicopter Exposition in Tianjin, China October 10, 2019. Picture taken October 10, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
Taiwan Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng warned on Monday the island has to be on alert this year for Chinese military's "sudden entry" into areas close to its territory amid the rising military tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait.

China has stepped up its military activities around Taiwan in recent years, including almost daily Air Force incursions into the island's air defense identification zone.

However, Taiwan has not yet reported any incident of Chinese forces entering its contiguous zone, which is 24 nautical miles (44.4 km) from its coastline.

Answering questions from a lawmaker in parliament, Chiu said the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) might find excuses to enter areas close to Taiwan's territorial air and sea space as the island steps up its military exchanges with the United States, to Beijing's ire.

'Sudden entry'

He said the PLA might make a "sudden entry" into Taiwan's contiguous zone and get close to its territorial space, which the island defines as 12 nautical miles from its coastlines.

Chinook helicopters carrying Taiwan flags fly near the Taipei 101 skyscraper during the country's National Day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan (credit: REUTERS) Chinook helicopters carrying Taiwan flags fly near the Taipei 101 skyscraper during the country's National Day celebration in Taipei, Taiwan (credit: REUTERS)

"(I) specifically make these comments this year, meaning they are making such preparations," he said. "Looking forward, they would use force if they really have to."

Taiwan has vowed to exercise its right to self-defense and counterattack if Chinese armed forces entered its territory.

China claims self-governed Taiwan as its own and has not renounced the use of force to bring the island under Chinese control, if needed. Taiwan strongly rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only its people can decide their future.



Tags China asia Military taiwan
