Bakhmut battle wearing on Russian, Ukrainian forces - UK

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 12:54

The battle of Bakhmmut is wearing on both sides as Ukrainian forces have stabilized defensive lines despite recent Russian advances, the UK Defense Ministry said in a Tuesday intelligence update.

"The Ukrainian defense of Bakhmut continues to degrade forces on both sides," said the ministry. "A Russian strike destroyed a bridge over the only paved supply road into Bakhmut still under Ukrainian control around 02 March. Muddy conditions are likely hampering Ukrainian resupply efforts as they increasingly resort to using unpaved tracks."

Russian forces have also reportedly been having supply issues, which Wagner mercenaries saying they have been sabotaged by a purposeful lack of ammunition allocated to them. Wagner contends much of the Russian successes in the Bakhmmut area are attributed to them.

The UK Defense Ministry said the munitions dispute "highlights the difficulty in sustaining the high levels of personnel and ammunition required to advance with their current tactics."

North Korea says South Korea fired artillery rounds near border
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 12:43 PM
Israeli gov't employee arrested on suspicion of embezzlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2023 12:16 PM
United States is 'invisible hand' driving Ukraine conflict - Russia
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 11:52 AM
'Terrorists' behind attempted sabotage at air field base detained
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 11:49 AM
Russian sentences founder of opposition social media channel
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 11:40 AM
Break the Wave: Three Palestinians arrested in the West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2023 09:46 AM
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines -EMSC
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 08:19 AM
China fully respects Middle East countries as masters of own affairs
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 06:13 AM
China says Ukraine crisis driven by 'invisible hand'
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 05:14 AM
China says will resolutely defend its national sovereignty
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 04:22 AM
Japan launches first new medium-lift rocket in three decades
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 03:48 AM
Walgreens to dispense abortion pills in states where legal
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 02:11 AM
N.Korea blames US for growing tensions in Korean peninsula
By REUTERS
03/06/2023 11:48 PM
Investigations launched into IDF soldiers dancing with rioting settlers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2023 11:43 PM
Police arrests in response to firework-related incidents
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2023 11:09 PM
