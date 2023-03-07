The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon is regaining U.N. voting rights after paying dues - foreign ministry

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 13:02

Lebanon has regained U.N. voting rights after paying dues for 2022 and 2023, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday, after the country, which is in deep financial crisis, lost its rights at the world body for the second time in three years.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in a Jan. 17 letter, listed Lebanon along with Dominica, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, South Sudan and Venezuela as countries that had lost their U.N. General Assembly vote. Guterres said Lebanon needed to pay a minimum of some $1.8 million to regain its vote.

A foreign ministry statement did not say how much Lebanon had paid. "Lebanon has returned to play its natural role ... in the work and discussions of the United Nations and its specialized committees," it said.

Lebanon has been in deep crisis since 2019 when its financial system collapsed as a result of decades of profligate spending, mismanagement and corruption by ruling elites. The state, which defaulted on its foreign currency debt in 2020, has been largely paralyzed since, with spending slashed across the board.

Bakhmut battle wearing on Russian, Ukrainian forces - UK
By MICHAEL STARR
03/07/2023 12:54 PM
North Korea says South Korea fired artillery rounds near border
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 12:43 PM
Israeli gov't employee arrested on suspicion of embezzlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2023 12:16 PM
United States is 'invisible hand' driving Ukraine conflict - Russia
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 11:52 AM
'Terrorists' behind attempted sabotage at air field base detained
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 11:49 AM
Russian sentences founder of opposition social media channel
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 11:40 AM
Break the Wave: Three Palestinians arrested in the West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/07/2023 09:46 AM
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines -EMSC
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 08:19 AM
China fully respects Middle East countries as masters of own affairs
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 06:13 AM
China says Ukraine crisis driven by 'invisible hand'
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 05:14 AM
China says will resolutely defend its national sovereignty
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 04:22 AM
Japan launches first new medium-lift rocket in three decades
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 03:48 AM
Walgreens to dispense abortion pills in states where legal
By REUTERS
03/07/2023 02:11 AM
N.Korea blames US for growing tensions in Korean peninsula
By REUTERS
03/06/2023 11:48 PM
Investigations launched into IDF soldiers dancing with rioting settlers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/06/2023 11:43 PM
