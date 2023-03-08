Russia and Ukraine hold prisoner swap

Russia and Ukraine conducted another prisoner swap on Tuesday, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine received 130 prisoners of war from various military branches. 87 were captured in Mariupol, with some also seized in Bakhmut and Soledar.

"I'm proud of the team that has been working long and hard on this exchange," said Ukrainian president's office head Andriy Yermak. "Thanks to the Coordinating Staff for the Treatment of Prisoners of War for their excellent work. Our people are coming back. It feels incredible."