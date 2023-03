36 former IDF generals, including former IDF chiefs of staff, signed a petition against calls to refuse reserve duty as a protest against the government's planned judicial reforms, according to Maariv.

The petition especially cites the ongoing security concerns facing the country as reasons for their stance.

Among the persons who signed the petition are former chiefs of staff Gabi Ashkenazi and Shaul Mofaz, as well as the former Navy commander Eliezer Marom.