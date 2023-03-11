Journalist Uri Misgav 'detained' after Tweet against Netanyahu - report

Journalist Uri Misgav has reportedly been detained for questioning following a tweet he sent earlier in the day in which he said that the "dictator" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would be wise to cancel a trip to Berlin later in the week, Hebrew media reported on Saturday afternoon.

מקורבי יודעים שיש לי קשר ארוך, מורכב ורגשי עם ברלין. לכל הכיוונים.אפרט בהזדמנות אחרת.אני גם די מחובר שם.ואני באמת מציע לדיקטטור לבטל את הנסיעה לברלין ברביעי. לא כדאי.מילה שלי. — Uri Misgav (@UriMisgav) March 11, 2023