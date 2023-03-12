The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Israel Police bust 16 people trying to set up major crime syndicate - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 12, 2023 16:50

Israel Police arrested 16 people on Sunday, most of whom were from Jaffa, for taking part in running a drug empire and having violent feuds with other crime rings, Ynet reported.

The family is accused of trying to set itself up as a major crime syndicate in Jaffa, with police finding several guns and a considerable amount of drugs in their compound, Ynet reported. The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court has extended the detention of 10 suspects so far, with the other six set to appear before a hearing on Monday.



