Israel Police arrested 16 people on Sunday, most of whom were from Jaffa, for taking part in running a drug empire and having violent feuds with other crime rings, Ynet reported.

The family is accused of trying to set itself up as a major crime syndicate in Jaffa, with police finding several guns and a considerable amount of drugs in their compound, Ynet reported. The Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court has extended the detention of 10 suspects so far, with the other six set to appear before a hearing on Monday.