Russian mercenary chief sets out ambitions for an 'army with an ideology'

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 12, 2023 21:43

The head of Russia's Wagner mercenary force said in an interview published on Sunday that he had ambitions to turn his private military company into an "army with an ideology" that would fight for justice in Russia.

"After the capture of Artyomovsk [Bakhmut], we will begin to reboot," Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a clip posted on Telegram. "In particular, we will start recruiting new people from the regions."

"The Wagner private military group must turn from just a private, the best, army in the world which is capable of defending the state, into an army with an ideology. And that ideology is the struggle for justice."

 

Young woman shot to death in Israel's North
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 09:36 PM
Man arrested on suspicion of sexually abusing schoolgirls
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 08:57 PM
Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek to stop accepting emergency patients on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 07:10 PM
Friedmann judicial reform outline presented at law committee Monda
By MICHAEL STARR
03/12/2023 06:29 PM
Israel Police arrest man with knife in Netanya
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 05:38 PM
Islamic State claims responsibility for Afghanistan blast
By REUTERS
03/12/2023 05:18 PM
US officials weigh protecting all deposits at Silicon Valley Bank -WaPo
By REUTERS
03/12/2023 05:17 PM
IDF troops bust drug smugglers, seize NIS 1 million-worth of cocaine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 04:51 PM
Israel Police bust 16 people trying to set up major crime syndicate
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 04:50 PM
Israel's Silicon Valley Bank branch shuts down - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 04:48 PM
Ex-Israeli PM Bennett summoned by Meron disaster panel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 04:46 PM
Elderly Jerusalem man indicted for sexually abusing IDF women - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 04:42 PM
McCarthy says Treasury, Fed have tools to handle SVB crisis
By REUTERS
03/12/2023 04:29 PM
UK seeks to tap Middle East buyer for SVB UK - FT
By REUTERS
03/12/2023 03:15 PM
Ukraine unlikely to receive fighter jets soon - Ukraine FM
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/12/2023 12:38 PM
