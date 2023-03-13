Jewish-Turkish couple who survived earthquake to make aliyah to Israel

A Turkish Jewish couple from the area of the recent earthquake is expected to be making aliyah (immigrating) from Turkey to Israel on Monday. The Jewish Agency wouldn't specifically address the matter, but responded on Monday that they "do not usually give information about immigration from certain countries, not even when it comes to the immigration of a number of individuals."

They added that "the Jewish Agency welcomes any immigrant who wishes to immigrate to Israel with open arms, at any time and from anywhere in the world... The agency assists them in their immigration and optimal absorption in Israel."