Crane collapsed in Ashkelon; one person rescued, one still missing

Due to unusual weather and strong winds, a crane collapsed at the Rotenberg power plant at the gas pier in Ashkelon late Monday night. Two people fell into the water, one was rescued and is currently in mild condition. One person is still missing, according to Hebrew media.

"Due to unusual weather and strong winds, the gas pier at the Rotenberg power plant in Ashkelon was damaged, when one of the cranes collapsed and there are fears of casualties," The Electric Company said in a statement. "The Electric Company teams, rescue forces, the police and the navy are currently on the scene. The Electric Company will form a team to investigate the incident."