Religious Zionist Party MK Ohad Tal this week proposed a law in the Knesset that would allow a minister to fire a terrorist's wife from a government job.

The law, which seeks to allow ministers discretion to decide such cases, was proposed to allow the wife of the terrorist who killed three people in a ramming attack in Jerusalem in February to be released from her job in Jerusalem's municipality.

The labor court forbade the municipality from firing her.

"As part of our fight against terrorism, I would like to regulate the rights of the Labor Minister in order to allow him the discretion to fire first-degree relatives who express support or express joy for acts of terrorism from the civil service."