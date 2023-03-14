The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

EU to announce next steps on joint gas buying on Wednesday

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 16:07

The European Commission will announce its next steps on Wednesday on launching a scheme for countries to jointly purchase gas in global markets, the bloc's energy policy chief said on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow our services will announce next steps on joint gas purchase, and by doing so, by diversifying our gas supplies away from Russia, there is less room for Russia to manipulate our markets," EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson told a news conference.

The Commission is also preparing a proposal to extend beyond this winter a voluntary target for EU countries to cut their gas use 15% during winter months, Simson said. The EU introduced the target last year to attempt to avoid energy shortages and tame soaring gas prices.

Israeli VAT exemption for tourists to continue despite FM's objection
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2023 04:05 PM
Putin says Russia is in a fight for the existence of the state
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 03:44 PM
UK's Boris Johnson to appear before parliamentary committee
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 03:33 PM
MK submits bill to fire terrorist's wife from Jerusalem municipality
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2023 03:29 PM
Poland could give Ukraine MiG fighter jets in coming 4-6 weeks - PM
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 02:04 PM
Armenian PM: We have 'problems' with Russia, but no crisis
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 01:44 PM
No risk to Russia from failure of SVB bank in US - Kremlin
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 12:01 PM
Lithuania designates Russia's Wagner Group a terrorist org.
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 11:53 AM
Russia's goals in Ukraine can only be achieved by military force-Kremlin
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 10:26 AM
Russia doesn't recognize ICC jurisdiction - Kremlin
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 10:13 AM
China, US maintain 'necessary communications' - Chinese foreign ministry
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 09:47 AM
China: Australia, UK, US going further down a dangerous road - ministry
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 09:46 AM
Crypto group DCG looking for new partners following SVB collapse -report
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 09:29 AM
Silicon Valley Bank 'conducting business as usual', new CEO says
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 03:58 AM
Crypto lender Celsius to transfer funds from Signature Bank to other
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 03:56 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by