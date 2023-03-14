Protesters plan to disrupt Netanyahu's flight to Berlin on Wednesday

Thousands of vehicles will drive on access roads to Ben Gurion Airport and inside the airport area, in order to disrupt Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's flight to Berlin on Wednesday.

Protest organizers announced their plans, calling Netanyahu all citizens to come to the airport to protest the 'dictator in the making' Netanyahu.

They also made clear that the protest will only affect the roads leading to the airport and called for travelers to use the trains, which would not be affected by the protest.