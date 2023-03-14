The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Gallant holds situational assessments over recent security incidents

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 14, 2023 19:40

Updated: MARCH 14, 2023 19:45

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during the last day held a number of situational assessments discussing recent security incidents.

The various security forces presented Gallant with the preliminary findings from the investigation of the incidents. Gallant instructed to continue the efforts to ensure a peaceful daily life for Israeli citizens.

In the situational assessment, IDF Chief of Staff Halevi, head of the Shin Bet Ronan Bar, the head of the IDF Operations Directorate Oded Basiuk, head of IDF Intelligence Aharon Haliva and other senior officials were present.

Israelis protest in front of UTJ's Moshe Gafni's house in Bnei Brak
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2023 08:02 PM
Syrian President Bashar Al Assad arrives in Moscow - statement
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 07:49 PM
High level Israeli government policy meeting on Ukraine War held
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2023 07:18 PM
Biden issues executive order to expand firearm background checks
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 06:55 PM
Smotrich: Israel following economic reaction to US bank failures
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2023 05:49 PM
Protesters plan to disrupt Netanyahu's flight to Berlin on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2023 04:58 PM
EU to announce next steps on joint gas buying on Wednesday
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 04:07 PM
UK's Boris Johnson to appear before parliamentary committee
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 03:33 PM
MK submits bill to fire terrorist's wife from Jerusalem municipality
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2023 03:29 PM
Poland could give Ukraine MiG fighter jets in coming 4-6 weeks - PM
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 02:04 PM
Armenian PM: We have 'problems' with Russia, but no crisis
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 01:44 PM
No risk to Russia from failure of SVB bank in US - Kremlin
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 12:01 PM
Lithuania designates Russia's Wagner Group a terrorist org.
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 11:53 AM
Russia's goals in Ukraine can only be achieved by military force-Kremlin
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 10:26 AM
Russia doesn't recognize ICC jurisdiction - Kremlin
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 10:13 AM
