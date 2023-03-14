Gallant holds situational assessments over recent security incidents

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant during the last day held a number of situational assessments discussing recent security incidents.

The various security forces presented Gallant with the preliminary findings from the investigation of the incidents. Gallant instructed to continue the efforts to ensure a peaceful daily life for Israeli citizens.

In the situational assessment, IDF Chief of Staff Halevi, head of the Shin Bet Ronan Bar, the head of the IDF Operations Directorate Oded Basiuk, head of IDF Intelligence Aharon Haliva and other senior officials were present.