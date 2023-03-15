The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Operation Break the Wave: 15 suspects arrested in West Bank overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 15, 2023 09:45

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested 15 people across the West Bank overnight on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Wednesday morning.

During part of the operations, stones, Molotov cocktails, burning tires and an explosive device were thrown at security forces. 

The security forces reacted with riot dispersal measures and live fire.

All suspects have been transferred for further questioning and no injuries were sustained by Israeli forces.
China conducts maritime drills in Gulf of Oman with Iran, Russia
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 09:00 AM
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE - report
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 08:52 AM
British defense minister says Russia should respect international air
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 03:29 AM
US monitoring developments at First Republic, other regional banks
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 12:52 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for east Congo attack that killed 19
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 12:19 AM
Moscow sees US drone incident as provocation -Russia's ambassador to US
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 11:55 PM
N. Korea conducted missile test on Tuesday
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 11:31 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes off coast of Chile's Araucania region
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 10:37 PM
Israel's Highway 6 opened for traffic after suspicious device scare
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2023 09:00 PM
Syrian President Bashar Al Assad arrives in Moscow - statement
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 07:49 PM
Gallant holds situational assessments over recent security incidents
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2023 07:40 PM
Biden issues executive order to expand firearm background checks
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 06:55 PM
Smotrich: Israel following economic reaction to US bank failures
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2023 05:49 PM
Protesters plan to disrupt Netanyahu's flight to Berlin on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2023 04:58 PM
EU to announce next steps on joint gas buying on Wednesday
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 04:07 PM
