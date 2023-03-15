Operation Break the Wave: 15 suspects arrested in West Bank overnight

The IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested 15 people across the West Bank overnight on suspicion of involvement in terrorist activity, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Wednesday morning.

During part of the operations, stones, Molotov cocktails, burning tires and an explosive device were thrown at security forces.

The security forces reacted with riot dispersal measures and live fire.

All suspects have been transferred for further questioning and no injuries were sustained by Israeli forces.