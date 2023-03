Annual Passover subsidies granted to families in need are set to rise significantly, Welfare Minister Ya’akov Margi announced on Wednesday.

NIS 5 million will be added to the annual budget given to non-profit organizations, an increase of 50% compared to previous years.

In addition, NIS 300 will be added to the food tickets given to approximately 36,000 families as part of the food security initiative for the holiday, for a total worth approximately NIS 10 million.