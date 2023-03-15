The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Floods kills at least 10 in southeast Turkey, Anadolu says

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 15, 2023 15:46

At least 10 people have been killed after torrential rains triggered flash floods in Turkey's southeastern Sanliurfa and Adiyaman provinces, the state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday.

Floodwater carried away cars and debris and inundated the basement and ground floors of some buildings, turning roads into rivers in central Sanliurfa, footage from social media and local broadcasters showed.

Search and rescue efforts for the missing and people trapped in their buildings continued with divers and boats, the country's disaster management authority (AFAD) said.

It said that more than 100 millimeters per square meter of rain had fallen in the affected provinces in the last 24 hours.

The provinces, home to some 2.7 million people, were hit by last month's earthquakes which killed more than 48,000 people in Turkey and left millions homeless.

Thousands of people were staying in tents and container houses, some of which were flooded due to severe rain, after their homes were damaged by the earthquakes.

A container, which housed three earthquake victims, drifted away with the floods and a search was continuing for them in Adiyaman, the province's governor told broadcaster CNN Turk.

Hunger, malnutrition rising sharply in Syria, WFP says
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 04:14 PM
Man arrested for cyber threats against PM Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2023 02:47 PM
Four Palestinians arrested after trying to cross into Israel from Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2023 12:28 PM
Passover food subsidies to rise by NIS 15 million - Welfare Min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2023 10:51 AM
Operation Break the Wave: 15 suspects arrested in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2023 09:45 AM
China conducts maritime drills in Gulf of Oman with Iran, Russia
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 09:00 AM
Iran's top security official Shamkhani to visit the UAE - report
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 08:52 AM
British defense minister says Russia should respect international air
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 03:29 AM
US monitoring developments at First Republic, other regional banks
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 12:52 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for east Congo attack that killed 19
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 12:19 AM
Moscow sees US drone incident as provocation -Russia's ambassador to US
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 11:55 PM
N. Korea conducted missile test on Tuesday
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 11:31 PM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes off coast of Chile's Araucania region
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 10:37 PM
Israel's Highway 6 opened for traffic after suspicious device scare
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2023 09:00 PM
Syrian President Bashar Al Assad arrives in Moscow - statement
By REUTERS
03/14/2023 07:49 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by