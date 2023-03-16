The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Russia celebrates amid war anniversary of Crimean referendum

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: MARCH 16, 2023 10:24

The Russian Foreign Ministry celebrated the ninth anniversary of the Crimean referendum to join the Russian Federation on Thursday morning, as the war with Ukraine continued in its second year.

"On March 16, 2014, Crimeans made their historic choice on the basis of universal suffrage -- the ultimate triumph of democracy,"  the Russian MFA wrote on Twitter. "96.77% of the Crimean population voted 'for' integration of the region into the Russian Federation.

The referendum and annexation of the formerly Ukrainian peninsula are regarded as illegitimate by western states.

The political turmoil was preceded by the seizure of key government installations by unmarked Russian forces.

Ukraine has pledged to reconquer Crimea as part of its ultimate war objectives.

No signs Ukraine is withdrawing troops from Bakhmut - Russian official
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 09:57 AM
US has not proven that TikTok threatens national security
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 09:42 AM
Break the Wave: IDF secures entry of worshippers to Joseph's Tomb
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 09:11 AM
Toddler killed in Rahat car accident - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 08:14 AM
Freight train carrying hazardous materials derails in western Arizona
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 07:34 AM
Netanyahu lands in Berlin for state visit
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/16/2023 03:01 AM
North Korea launches long-range missile ahead of S. Korea-Japan summit
By REUTERS
03/16/2023 02:55 AM
Gunshots heard in Ramle- report
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV
03/15/2023 10:43 PM
Tons of uranium missing from Libyan site, IAEA tells member states
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 08:11 PM
Amit Bachar elected new interim head of Israel Bar Association
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2023 06:43 PM
Smotrich to return to Israel early, skipping Panama conference - report
By ZVIKA KLEIN
03/15/2023 06:09 PM
Saudi official: China has leverage on Iran
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 05:40 PM
US would handle an extradition request for Brazil's Bolsonaro
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 05:27 PM
Netanyahu holds Knesset meetings on judicial reform compromise - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/15/2023 05:11 PM
China, Russia, Iran conduct four-day naval exercises in Gulf of Oman
By REUTERS
03/15/2023 04:51 PM
