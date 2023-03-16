Gantz: The extremist in power are tearing us apart from the inside

"It is not the outline of my dreams," said National Unity Party head Benny Gantz on Thursday morning in response to President Isaac Herzog's outline for judicial reform compromise released the previous evening, "but it must be used either as a comprehensive compromise or for a ceasing [of] dialogue. The extremists in the government are tearing us apart from the inside."

Gantz called on Netanyahu to cease the judicial reform process: "Faced with the possibility of security deterioration on several fronts, there must not be a civil war. We must stop legislation until at least the end of Ramadan.