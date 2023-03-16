China is concerned about an escalation of the war in Ukraine and wants Moscow and Kyiv to engage in peace talks, senior Chinese diplomat Qin Gang told his Ukrainian counterpart on Thursday.

"China hopes that all parties will remain calm, rational and restrained, and resume peace talks as soon as possible," Qin told Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement.

Qin added that China hopes Ukraine, Russia will not close door to political solution, the ministry said.