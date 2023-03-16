MK Cassif not to be punished for hitting police officer

Hadash-Ta'al MK Ofer Cassif will not be prosecuted for assaulting a police officer during 2022 anti-demolition demonstrations in the south Hebron area, the Knesset Ethics committee announced on Thursday.

"The committee has decided that at this time there is no place for it to make a decision on the matter. At the same time, the committee retains its right to turn to this matter in the future, as it deems appropriate," the Ethics Committee answered in a letter to NGO "Betzalmo," which had requested Cassif to be prosecuted.