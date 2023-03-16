Israel, Poland agree on return of high school Poland trips

An Israeli delegation, led by Foreign Ministry Director-General Ronen Levy, reached preliminary agreements with the Polish government to resolve the issues concerning the security of the delegations and the contents of the visits.

"I welcome the decision to return the student delegations to Poland, this is a very significant decision of exceptional national importance and value. I thank the Polish Education Minister for the joint work along the way that contributed to the success of the return of the delegations. I see great importance in imparting the memory of the Holocaust and the study of our heritage as a nation to all students of Israel," Foreign Minister Eli Cohen commented.