IDF officer who filmed female soldiers to remain under arrest

IDF officer Dan Sharoni, who is accused of secretly filming female soldiers, will remain under arrest until all the victims' testimonies are hear or until June 1, whichever comes earlier, the military court decided on Thursday, according to the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

At the end of the aforementioned period, Sharoni will be released to supervised house arrest.

Sharoni has been under arrest since November of 2021 and is currently standing trial in a military court for the crimes he has been accused of.