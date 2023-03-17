Israel Police will remain a-political - Chief Shabtai to Ben-Gvir

"Israel Police will remain a-political and will maintain professionalism and will only act according to law," Police Chief Kobi Shabtai told National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Friday.

On Thursday, Attorney-General Gali Baharav Miara criticized Ben-Gvir, saying that he was overly involved in making decisions on police operations.

Last week, Ben-Gvir's decision to remove the Tel Aviv District's commander from his role was met with much controversy. Shabtai, who had initially been involved in the decision, rescinded the demotion and apologized for his involvement.