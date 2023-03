Passengers aboard a bus from Jerusalem to Bnei Brak Saturday night recorded the bus driver scrolling through TikTok on his phone while driving, Ynet reported Sunday.

The driver, who works for the Afikim company and drove the 350 bus, can be seen in videos with his phone in hand throughout the drive, committing several traffic violations like merging lanes without signaling, among others, Ynet reported. Afikim later said they would work to identify the driver and suspend them.