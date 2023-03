A 41-year-old foreign resident of Tel Aviv, Mozi Bain, was indicted Sunday for raping a seven-year-old girl, Ynet reported.

Bain reportedly stripped the victim, his next-door neighbor, before raping her in his living room when she came over to play with his daughter, with DNA evidence supporting this, according to Ynet. The indictment asked for Bain not to be released from custody since he isn't a permanent resident of Israel.