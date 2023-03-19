Judicial reform protesters rally outside Likud meeting in Ra'anana

Dozens of protesters rallied against the judicial reform at a Likud gathering in Ra'anana on Sunday, speaking out against coalition lawmakers MK Boaz Bismuth and Public Diplomacy Minister Galit Distal-Atbaryan, Israeli media outlets reported.

According to reports from Channel 12 reporter Amit Segal, the protests were so fierce that Bismuth had to be evacuated by police.

The protesters were also chanting against Distal-Atbaryan, chanting "say no to propaganda minister" and "you're not welcome in Ra'anana," among other things, Ynet reported.

The protesters said Distal-Atbaryan arrived at the scene but, due to the demonstration, refrained from actually participating, Ynet reported.