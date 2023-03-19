The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Judicial reform protesters rally outside Likud meeting in Ra'anana

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 19, 2023 22:40

Dozens of protesters rallied against the judicial reform at a Likud gathering in Ra'anana on Sunday, speaking out against coalition lawmakers MK Boaz Bismuth and Public Diplomacy Minister Galit Distal-Atbaryan, Israeli media outlets reported.

According to reports from Channel 12 reporter Amit Segal, the protests were so fierce that Bismuth had to be evacuated by police.

The protesters were also chanting against Distal-Atbaryan, chanting "say no to propaganda minister" and "you're not welcome in Ra'anana," among other things, Ynet reported.

The protesters said Distal-Atbaryan arrived at the scene but, due to the demonstration, refrained from actually participating, Ynet reported.

Netanyahu, Biden have phone discussion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 11:05 PM
Putin says Russia welcomes constructive Chinese role in Ukraine crisis
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 10:34 PM
Foreign resident of Tel Aviv charged with raping 7-year-old girl -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 07:42 PM
Israel to freeze discussing building settlements, outposts - report
By Walla!
03/19/2023 07:37 PM
Israeli bus driver filmed scrolling through TikTok while driving -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 06:40 PM
Three civilians killed in Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia region
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 06:18 PM
Iranian official: Saudi king invites Iranian president to Riyadh - tweet
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 04:29 PM
Nearly 100,000 cars in Israel recalled due to airbag malfunction -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 03:33 PM
Sinkhole intentionally opens on Israel's Ayalon highway - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 03:12 PM
Black Sea drones show US involvement in conflict against Russia
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 02:04 PM
Iran foreign minister says he has agreed to meet Saudi counterpart
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 02:03 PM
Syrian president Assad arrives in UAE on official visit
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 12:00 PM
Qatar's ex-finance minister to face trial -state news agency
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 11:31 AM
US Senator Warren calls for investigation into SVB, Signature Bank fails
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 11:25 AM
N.Korea criticizes US, UN Sec-Gen for highlighting human rights abuses
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 10:00 AM
