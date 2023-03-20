European Union states agree to send one million shells to Ukraine

European Union member states have agreed to supply one million rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, Estonian defense minister Hanno Pevkur said on the sidelines of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday.

"We have reached a political consensus to send to Ukraine one million rounds of 155mm caliber ammunition," he told reporters, adding the shells would be sent within 12 months.

"There are many, many details still to (be) solved but for me, it is most important that we conclude these negotiations and it shows me one thing: If there is a will, there is a way."