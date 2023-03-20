The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

European Union states agree to send one million shells to Ukraine

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 15:34

Updated: MARCH 20, 2023 15:35

European Union member states have agreed to supply one million rounds of artillery ammunition to Ukraine, Estonian defense minister Hanno Pevkur said on the sidelines of a meeting with his EU counterparts in Brussels on Monday.

"We have reached a political consensus to send to Ukraine one million rounds of 155mm caliber ammunition," he told reporters, adding the shells would be sent within 12 months.

"There are many, many details still to (be) solved but for me, it is most important that we conclude these negotiations and it shows me one thing: If there is a will, there is a way."

 

Israeli coalition should not count on my vote, Avi Maoz says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2023 03:25 PM
Israeli opposition to contest Netanyahu's judges bill at Supreme Court
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 02:41 PM
Iran violations may amount to crimes against humanity - UN expert
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 02:09 PM
EU, Britain impose further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 01:07 PM
China's President Xi arrives in Moscow for state visit
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 12:06 PM
Putin to offer 'clarifications' on Ukraine position during Xi visit
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 11:21 AM
China says ICC should take a 'just position' over Putin's arrest warrant
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 09:25 AM
Indictment to be issued against Israelis who helped Dizengoff terrorist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2023 09:00 AM
Medvedev: ICC's decision on Putin to have horrible consequences for law
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 07:28 AM
North Korea's Kim calls for nuclear preparedness against US, South Korea
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 11:27 PM
Judicial reform protesters rally outside Likud meeting in Ra'anana
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 10:40 PM
Putin says Russia welcomes constructive Chinese role in Ukraine crisis
By REUTERS
03/19/2023 10:34 PM
Foreign resident of Tel Aviv charged with raping 7-year-old girl -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 07:42 PM
Israel to freeze discussing building settlements, outposts - report
By Walla!
03/19/2023 07:37 PM
Israeli bus driver filmed scrolling through TikTok while driving -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/19/2023 06:40 PM
