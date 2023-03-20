Israel eases restrictions on Palestinians in West Bank ahead of Ramadan

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced on Monday that they will ease restrictions on Palestinians' movement in and out of Israel during the month of Ramadan.

Among other measures, Palestinian worshippers will be admitted to the Temple Mount for Friday prayers, family visits to Israel are approved (subject to security clearance) for Palestinians living in the West Bank, and Palestinians living in the West Bank will be allowed to book tickets for certain flights abroad through Ramon airport.

Some residents of the Gaza strip will also be allowed limited visits to Jerusalem during Ramadan.