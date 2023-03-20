'Deri Law 2.0' passes first reading in Knesset

The bill referred to as the "Deri Law," which would restrict the High Court of Justice’s judicial intervention with appointments of ministers, passed its first reading on the Knesset floor on Monday night, according to a Knesset report.

The bill is named for Shas chairman Arye Deri, who was appointed health and interior minister despite his suspended prison sentences; a Basic Law amendment, the first “Deri Law” was passed to allow him to assume the positions.

Sixty-three MKs voted in favor, while 55 voted against it.

The bill passed on Wednesday 9-6 in the Special Knesset Committee for Amendments to Basic Law: The Government, led by Likud MK Ofir Katz.

Michael Starr contributed to this report.