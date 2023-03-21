The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Law of Combating Illegal Weapons approved in first reading in Knesset

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: MARCH 21, 2023 01:11

On Monday night the Knesset approved a bill on the Combat Against Illegal Weapons (legislative amendments) temporary order, the 2023 bill of Knesset members Yitzhak Kroizer, Oded Forer and a group of Knesset members. The bill was approved by a majority of 34 to 9.

According to the bill, a special ground will be established for the search of an illegal weapon or an essential part of a weapon that may be used as evidence for carrying out a crime or for an immediate search to seize documentation or a camera that may be used as evidence for carrying out a serious crime or for certain weapons offenses, without a search warrant.

If the search is required for the purpose of not thwarting the goal of the search at that time and immediately to prevent the loss of sight or damage to it and with the approval of a police officer in the rank of sergeant or higher.

Flight to Israel postponed after passengers received threatening message
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/21/2023 01:31 AM
Russia says SU-35 scrambled over Baltic as 2 US bombers flew
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 11:28 PM
Biden signs bill requiring declassification of COVID origins information
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 11:26 PM
'Deri Law 2.0' passes first reading in Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2023 10:33 PM
Russia says SU-35 scrambled over Baltic as 2 US bombers flew
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 10:12 PM
EU top diplomat Borrell urges Israel to disavow comments on Palestinians
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 08:33 PM
Jury convicts four far-right associates over US Capitol attack
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 07:43 PM
Israel eases restrictions on Palestinians in West Bank ahead of Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2023 06:26 PM
Student in custody after three stabbed in Canada school
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 06:21 PM
China does not think Kremlin should face accountability, Blinken says
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 06:03 PM
Trump indictment in hush payments case expected late Monday or Wednesday
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 05:48 PM
Israeli high-schoolers to start late on Tuesday - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2023 05:45 PM
Republican US House panels seek testimony from Manhattan DA on Trump
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 05:29 PM
US authorizes $350 mln in additional military aid to Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 05:22 PM
Blinken offers US support to Armenian peace talks with Azerbaijan
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 04:36 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by