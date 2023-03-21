Law of Combating Illegal Weapons approved in first reading in Knesset

On Monday night the Knesset approved a bill on the Combat Against Illegal Weapons (legislative amendments) temporary order, the 2023 bill of Knesset members Yitzhak Kroizer, Oded Forer and a group of Knesset members. The bill was approved by a majority of 34 to 9.

According to the bill, a special ground will be established for the search of an illegal weapon or an essential part of a weapon that may be used as evidence for carrying out a crime or for an immediate search to seize documentation or a camera that may be used as evidence for carrying out a serious crime or for certain weapons offenses, without a search warrant.

If the search is required for the purpose of not thwarting the goal of the search at that time and immediately to prevent the loss of sight or damage to it and with the approval of a police officer in the rank of sergeant or higher.