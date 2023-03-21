The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Iran wants to develop nuclear energy with Russia, minister says

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 21, 2023 07:20

Iran is ready to expand its cooperation with Russia in the energy sector, including in the development of "peaceful" nuclear energy, Iranian Economy Minister Ehsan Khandouzi said in an interview with Russia's RIA state news agency.

"The prospect of cooperation in the field of 'new energy' and renewable energy sources, as well as in the field of other types of energy, including peaceful nuclear energy, certainly causes great interest and motivation for expanding economic relations with Russia," Khandouzi said in remarks published on Tuesday.

Iran and Russia are cooperating to build Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant. Russia started deliveries of nuclear fuel for Bushehr in late 2007, a step both Washington and Moscow said removed any need for Iran to have its own uranium enrichment program.

US: Smotrich's comments 'offensive,' Palestinians have rich history
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2023 07:22 AM
Iran counts on 'huge volumes' of oil and gas swaps from Russia - RIA
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 05:27 AM
Japan's PM Kishida to visit Kyiv, meet with Ukraine President Zelensky
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 05:13 AM
S. Korea announces list of banned export items linked to North Korea
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 04:40 AM
Saudi Arabia releases US national from prison, says son
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 04:39 AM
Taiwan's capital Taipei hit by small earthquake
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 03:57 AM
South Korea's Yoon says time for Japan ties to go beyond the past
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 03:31 AM
Flight to Israel postponed after passengers received threatening message
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/21/2023 01:31 AM
Law of Combating Illegal Weapons approved in first reading in Knesset
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/21/2023 01:11 AM
Russia says SU-35 scrambled over Baltic as 2 US bombers flew
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 11:28 PM
Biden signs bill requiring declassification of COVID origins information
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 11:26 PM
'Deri Law 2.0' passes first reading in Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/20/2023 10:33 PM
Russia says SU-35 scrambled over Baltic as 2 US bombers flew
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 10:12 PM
EU top diplomat Borrell urges Israel to disavow comments on Palestinians
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 08:33 PM
Jury convicts four far-right associates over US Capitol attack
By REUTERS
03/20/2023 07:43 PM
