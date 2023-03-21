Education Ministry moves against planned school strike on Wednesday

The Education Ministry is attempting to stave off a school strike by the national parents' organization, which is planned to take place from the seventh to 12th grades in schools across the country on Wednesday, according to Maariv.

Dr. Orna Simhon, director of the North District of the Education Ministry, wrote a letter to the school principals, clarifying that studies will take place as scheduled and ordering notices to be issued to parents, teachers and students on websites and social networks.

The strike was called in protest against the Education Ministry's planned Bagrut (matriculation exams) reforms and sanctions by the Teachers Union.