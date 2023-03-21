Russia, China say they aren't in a 'military-political alliance'

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the West was fighting in Ukraine "to the last Ukrainian," Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported.

Putin was speaking at the conclusion of two days of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is in Moscow on a state visit.

Putin said on Tuesday that Chinese peace proposals could be used as the basis for settling the conflict in Ukraine when Kyiv and its Western allies are ready, the RIA news agency reported.

Beijing's peace proposals

Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Nebenzya bumps fists with Permanent Representative of China to the UN Zhang Jun as the United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US. February 21, 2022. (credit: CARLO ALLEGRI/REUTERS)

Putin, who was speaking after talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Moscow, said the two leaders had paid great attention to Beijing's peace proposals during a one-on-one meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that Beijing had an "impartial position" on the conflict in Ukraine and that it supported peace and dialogue, RIA news agency said.

Xi, who was speaking through a translator after talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said talks with the Kremlin leader had been "open and friendly."

Russia and China said in a joint statement on Tuesday that the close partnership between them did not constitute a "military-political alliance."

"The parties note that relations between Russia and China, while not constituting a military-political alliance similar to those set up during the Cold War, are superior to this type of interstate cooperation," the two sides said after a Moscow summit between presidents Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

These relations "do not constitute a bloc, do not have a confrontational nature and are not directed against third countries", they said.