The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

TikTok CEO: App has never shared US data with Chinese govt

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 04:27

TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew will tell lawmakers the Chinese-owned short video app with more than 150 million American users has never, and would never, share US user data with the Chinese government.

"TikTok has never shared, or received a request to share, US user data with the Chinese government. Nor would TikTok honor such a request if one were ever made," Chew will testify on Thursday, according to written testimony posted Tuesday evening.

He added that TikTok's parent company ByteDance is not owned or controlled by any government or state entity. "Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country," Chew added.

Taiwan says it has contigency plans for any moves by China during visit
By REUTERS
03/22/2023 03:22 AM
Alleged Israeli airstrikes hit targets in Damascus, Aleppo and Latakia
By Walla!
03/22/2023 03:20 AM
Gunshots ring out as IDF surrounds house in Nablus raid
By Walla!
03/22/2023 02:10 AM
58-year-old man seriously injured in fight in Pardes Hanna
By Walla!
03/22/2023 12:15 AM
Six security prisoners across Israel announce start of hunger strike
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2023 08:35 PM
Magnitude 6.8 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush in Afghanistan - GFZ
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 07:02 PM
76-year-old attorney arrested for threatening A-G Baharav-Miara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2023 04:59 PM
Ukraine to receive Abrams tanks from US as soon as this fall-sources
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 04:19 PM
Israeli who used tear gas on judicial reform protesters indicted
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2023 03:50 PM
NATO's Stoltenberg warns China against delivering arms to Russia
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 03:43 PM
UK parliamentary committee publishes Boris Johnson's partygate evidence
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 01:39 PM
Education Ministry moves against planned school strike on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2023 12:37 PM
US has become a participant in Ukraine war, Russian official claims
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 12:06 PM
Kinneret water level rises by 2.5 cm in one day
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2023 11:02 AM
Russia flies two strategic missile carriers over Sea of Japan
By REUTERS
03/21/2023 10:22 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by