A 36-year-old man was severely injured in a massive explosion at a cafe in the Grand Canyon in Haifa.

MDA medics and paramedics who were called to the scene, treating the victim on-site before he was evacuated to Rambam Hospital for burns.

Two others were moderately injured and evacuated from the scene.

Firefighters arrived at the scene are working to extinguish the fire and locate the source of the explosion.