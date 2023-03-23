Israeli flight to Rome makes emergency landing in Cyprus

An El Al flight from Ben-Gurion Airport to Rome, Italy was forced to turn around above the Mediterranean Sea on Thursday night, according to aircraft flight tracking service Flightradar 24.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-800, appeared to be heading to Larnaca to make an emergency landing.

Ynet reported that an emergency landing was called after smoke was reported from inside the cockpit.

The aircraft is under the crew's complete control, Ynet added. It successfully landed in Cyprus on Thursday night.

This is a developing story.