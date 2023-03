Israel Police arrested a Jaffa port fisherman suspected of the illegal sale and cause of harm to a protected species on Friday following a dramatic maritime police chase.

Police's maritime unit approached the suspect, a 37-year-old resident of Jaffa, while he was at sea after inspectors from Israel's Nature and Parks Authority identified him. A police chase ensued after the suspect began sailing deep into the Mediterranean Sea northward.

The aftermath of an Israel Police boat chase on March 24, 2023 (credit: ISRAEL POLICE)

Eventually, he was caught and detained by police forces.