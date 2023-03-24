Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court judge Dr. Mario Klein refused to release a judicial reform protester from detention late on Thursday night, citing "Islamo-Nazi ideologies that openly declare their hope to destroy" Israel.

השופט מריו קליין מבית המשפט השלום ת"א סרב הלילה לשחרר את אחד המפגינים שנעצרו אתמול: "מדינת ישראל מתמודדת עם אידיאולוגיות אסלמונאציות שמכריזות בריש גלי על תקוותם להשמיד את מדינתנו ולהחריב את שארית הפליטה שהתרכזה כאן. אל לנו לתת להם יד בכך"מי שייצג אותו הוא עו״ד@niralfasa1 pic.twitter.com/Culgq8HTAe — Bini Aschkenasy ביני אשכנזי (@BiniAshcknasy) March 24, 2023

"We must not aid them," the judge wrote in his ruling. The protester, born in 2001 and represented by attorney Nir Alfasa, was one of the dozens arrested by police during nationwide "Day of Paralysis" demonstrations on Thursday.