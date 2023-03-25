3 injured in fight between career soldiers, conscripts on Lebanon border

A violent fight broke out on the Lebanon border between IDF career soldiers on leave and soldiers on duty on Friday, the IDF confirmed on Twitter on Saturday morning.

The soldiers were on guard near the Lebanese border at the time of the fight, and shots were fired in the air during the course of the confrontation.

As a result of the violence, two soldiers and one senior service member were lightly injured and were transferred to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

"This is a serious incident that is not consistent with the values of the IDF," read the statement on the incident. "The incident is being investigated. Additionally, a military police investigation has also been opened."