5 families rescued from flooded homes in Beit Shemesh

Five families were rescued from flooded homes on Rabbi Akiva Street in Beit Shemesh on Saturday afternoon, according to a statement from the Fire and Rescue services.

The shift commander on the scene, Rav Reshef Yoram Hadad, had instructed his team to rescue the families by sawing window bars to remove those trapped inside their homes.

13 trapped people were rescued by the firefighters, and there were no casualties in the incident.

Later that day, a basement apartment was flooded on Haim Halevi Street in Beit Shemesh, trapping two inside.