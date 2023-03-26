A top security adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Sunday that Russian plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus would destabilize that country.
"The kremlin took Belarus as a nuclear hostage," Oleksiy Danilov, the head of Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council, wrote on Twitter.
putin’s statement about placing tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus – a step towards internal destabilization of the country – maximizes the level of negative perception and public rejection of russia and putin in Belarusian society. The kremlin took Belarus as a nuclear hostage.— Oleksiy Danilov (@OleksiyDanilov) March 26, 2023