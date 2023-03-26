Israel's Disengagement repeal threatens Middle East, UAE warns

The United Arab Emirates condemned Israel's repealing of the 2005 Disengagement Law for northern Samaria, according to a statement issued Sunday by the Emirati Foreign Ministry.

The UAE condemned the future resettling of the areas in northern Samaria, and of settlements in the West Bank in general, describing them as "threatening further escalation and instability in the region."

The ministry then reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to a peaceful end to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with the establishment of a Palestinian state within the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem as its capital.