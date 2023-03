In an initial reading, the Knesset plenum approved the budget law for 2023-2024, which includes the national budget and additional funds for various sectors of the economy, Ynet reported on Tuesday morning. The 2023 budget, which totals about NIS 610 billion, was passed with 40 MKs in favor and 32 opposed. The 2024 budget, which totals about NIS 653 billion, was passed with 41 MKs in favor and 32 opposed.