Pilots end strike threat but will 'keep an eye out'

The IDF Air Force reserve pilots will return to the regular training schedule, a representative of the pilot's protest against the government's judicial reform plans announced on Tuesday after Prime Minister Netanyahu announced a legislation freeze on Monday evening.

"The idea was that the little time I have during the week of service in the reserves - I will spend in protest. I assume that this will also change, that's why the vast majority of us return to the squadrons. Return to fight for what needs to be protected, the country, but we will keep one eye open to protect democracy," he said.