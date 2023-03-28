The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Pilots end strike threat but will 'keep an eye out'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 09:53

The IDF Air Force reserve pilots will return to the regular training schedule, a representative of the pilot's protest against the government's judicial reform plans announced on Tuesday after Prime Minister Netanyahu announced a legislation freeze on Monday evening.

"The idea was that the little time I have during the week of service in the reserves - I will spend in protest. I assume that this will also change, that's why the vast majority of us return to the squadrons. Return to fight for what needs to be protected, the country, but we will keep one eye open to protect democracy," he said.

Break the Wave: 13 terror suspects arrested overnight across West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 11:02 AM
Ukrainian partisans injure Russian-appointed Mariupol police chief
By MICHAEL STARR
03/28/2023 10:56 AM
Finance Minister Smotrich cancels soft drink tax
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 10:03 AM
At least ten dead after fire at migrant facility in Mexico
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 09:56 AM
Netanyahu to be invited to White House - US ambassador Nides
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 07:33 AM
Knesset approves Amsalem as minister in the Justice Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 07:23 AM
Firefight erupts between IDF and armed suspects near Jenin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 07:14 AM
Russia fires supersonic anti-ship missile at mock target in Sea of Japan
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 05:31 AM
Knesset approves 2023-2024 budget in first reading
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 04:29 AM
S. Korea Yoon: World should know N. Korea's human rights situation
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 04:25 AM
N.Korea says it simulated nuclear air explosion strike in missile launch
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 02:16 AM
US Senate advances bill to repeal decades-old Iraq war authorizations
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 01:41 AM
Police deploy stun grenades as protests continue in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 12:34 AM
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack near Afghan foreign min.
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 12:27 AM
Kyiv mayor says shop on fire following sound of explosions
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 12:15 AM
