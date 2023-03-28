Break the Wave: 13 terror suspects arrested overnight across West Bank

The IDF, Shin Bet and Israel Border Police arrested 13 suspects of terrorism in the West Bank overnight, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Tuesday morning.

During some of the operations, clashes broke out and Israeli forces were fired upon. Additionally, stones, Molotov cocktails and explosive devices were thrown and fireworks were launched at security forces.

Israeli forces responded with riot dispersal measures and live fire.

Multiple weapons and two machines used to manufacture munitions were confiscated during the operations.

The wanted persons were transferred for further questioning and no casualties were sustained by Israeli forces.