Israel's Knesset on Monday approved a law that would let US entities access Israel Police information on fingerprints and other methods of identification as part of Israel's entry into the US visa waiver program, Israeli media reported.

MK Yuli Edelstein (Likud) welcomed the law's passage and said that "as early as this fall, this year, Israeli citizens will be able to enjoy an exemption from US visas."

This is a developing story.