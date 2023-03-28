The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Judge rules Pence must testify about conversations with Trump leading to Jan 6, 2021 - CNN

By REUTERS
Published: MARCH 28, 2023 20:29

A federal judge has ruled that former US Vice President Mike Pence must testify to a grand jury about conversations he had with Donald Trump leading up to January 6, 2021, when the former president's supporters stormed the Capitol, CNN reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

In a ruling that remains under seal, the judge also said that Pence can still decline to answer questions related to his actions on January 6, 2021, itself, CNN reported. The report added that Pence still has the ability to appeal the decision.

US has not seen signs Russia is closer to using tactical nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 08:50 PM
Israel must declare La Familia, Lehava terrorist orgs - Merav Cohen
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 06:55 PM
Israel Police arrest right-wing teen for attacking Arab cab driver
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 06:19 PM
Bahrain summons Iraq's Charge d'Affairs for violating diplomatic norms
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 06:14 PM
IDF, Palestinians clash in West Bank near Ariel - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 04:54 PM
Tel Aviv Light Rail's Red Line to open May 15 - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 04:38 PM
Israel passes law letting US access police fingerprint database for visa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 04:27 PM
Jerusalem man charged for planning terror attack over TikTok, Telegram
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 04:27 PM
Israelis to protest against Ben-Gvir's National Guard on Wednesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 04:06 PM
US sanctions two Lebanese nationals linked to Syria drug trafficking
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 03:49 PM
US, UK sanction Syrian leader Assad's cousins, others over drug trade
By REUTERS
03/28/2023 03:33 PM
Defense Minister Gallant attends meeting with PM Netanyahu
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 03:00 PM
Russian TOR-M2 anti-air system destroyed by Ukrainian drone
By MICHAEL STARR
03/28/2023 01:15 PM
Hundreds of hi-tech workers protest in Haifa
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 01:12 PM
Shelter worker arrested for allegedly breaking child's finger
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/28/2023 11:26 AM
