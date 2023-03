The son of the deputy mayor of the Israeli-Arab city of Nazareth was killed overnight in a shooting between criminals, Israeli media outlets reported.

The victim, age 25, was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later declared dead. Police are still investigating the incident, according to N12.

This is the 41st murder in Israel's Arab sector since the start of 2023, Ynet reported. Just hours earlier, another Arab Israeli was shot to death in the town of Jaljulia.